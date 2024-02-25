Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Commerce Bancshares accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $20,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 429.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,853.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,087. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $51.94. The stock had a trading volume of 352,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,747. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

