Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.39. 3,236,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,817,353. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.