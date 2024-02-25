Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,132 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.56. 772,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,722. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $115.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

