My DeFi Pet (DPET) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $303,955.47

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $303,955.47 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0472 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000785 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00020723 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005438 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,617,680 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

