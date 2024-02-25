Myria Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.06 Million (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Myria token can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Myria has a market capitalization of $17.50 million and $5.06 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Myria has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Myria Token Profile

Myria’s launch date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria. The official website for Myria is myria.com.

Buying and Selling Myria

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 16,372,980,819 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.01133514 USD and is up 9.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $5,457,625.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myria using one of the exchanges listed above.

