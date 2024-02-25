Napster Group (LON:MVR) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Napster Group PLC (LON:MVR – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04). 6,387,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 8,275,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).
Napster Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £76.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.57.
About Napster Group
MelodyVR Group PLC develops a music platform that allows users to experience music performances in virtual reality primarily in the United Kingdom. The company delivers virtual reality music experiences and original content to music fans via the MelodyVR music platform, a free-to-download app currently available on iOs and Android smartphones and virtual reality devices; and live-streaming performances in virtual reality.
