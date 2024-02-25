Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 533,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,761 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $23,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Natera by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after acquiring an additional 51,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Natera by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Natera by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $70.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $71.74.

Several research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Natera from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

In other Natera news, Director James Healy sold 644,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $37,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,365. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 34,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $2,383,050.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,339.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Healy sold 644,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $37,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 842,607 shares of company stock worth $51,337,576. 9.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

