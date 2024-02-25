National Bank Financial Downgrades Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) to Sector Perform Overweight

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$53.82 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$52.67 and a 1 year high of C$71.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

