National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get National Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on National Bank

National Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.86. National Bank has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $107.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $17,537,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,054,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 350,353 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,665,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,088,000 after buying an additional 298,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 18.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after buying an additional 251,747 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in National Bank by 1,015.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 235,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 214,174 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.