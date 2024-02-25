Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 28,954 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.26% of Avery Dennison worth $37,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 736.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,080,000 after acquiring an additional 125,691 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 47,172 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 41.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,244,000 after buying an additional 55,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $214.69 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $217.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.57 and its 200 day moving average is $189.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

