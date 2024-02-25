Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,051 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.14% of Arch Capital Group worth $41,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $1,030,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 114,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $7,971,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.46. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

