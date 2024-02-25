Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 32,906 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,723 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,906 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.13% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $44,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.8% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 74,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 26,035 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,329 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 110.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,344,587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $91,082,000 after acquiring an additional 704,932 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 237.3% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 62,264 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $79.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $80.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average is $71.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Company Profile



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.



