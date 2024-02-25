Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,525 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 416,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $39,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,327,000 after acquiring an additional 386,767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Entegris by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 748,491 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,329,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,853,000 after buying an additional 536,532 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 1.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,722,000 after buying an additional 53,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,317,000 after buying an additional 184,469 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,951,089 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris Trading Down 2.0 %

ENTG opened at $132.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.61. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.37 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

