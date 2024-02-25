Navcoin (NAV) Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 25th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $28,791.61 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00132160 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00040635 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00019985 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006390 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001933 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

