nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Sold by Meritage Group LP

Meritage Group LP reduced its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,702,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,806 shares during the period. nCino makes up approximately 1.3% of Meritage Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Meritage Group LP owned approximately 1.51% of nCino worth $54,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in nCino by 45.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 27,452 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in nCino by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth $3,171,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,468,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in nCino by 2.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 741,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NCNO. Truist Financial lowered their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

NASDAQ NCNO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.82. 393,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,502. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -51.41, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.46. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $27,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $27,874.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider April Rieger sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $44,763.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,731.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,935 shares of company stock worth $1,069,845. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

