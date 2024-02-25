Needham & Company LLC Raises Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $108.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Glaukos from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.80.

Shares of GKOS opened at $89.57 on Thursday. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,270 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $101,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,233,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $101,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,915 shares of company stock valued at $22,173,725. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Glaukos by 1,098.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,955,000 after purchasing an additional 287,736 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 117,859 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 165,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 370,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

