Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LQDA. Bank of America increased their price objective on Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $929.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

In related news, CEO Roger Jeffs purchased 139,665 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,001.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,163.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 1,117,318 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,996.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,280,945 shares in the company, valued at $80,771,566.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 1,105.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 94,473 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,843,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,212,000 after acquiring an additional 69,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

