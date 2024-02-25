Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ROKU. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Roku from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cannonball Research upgraded Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Roku Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Roku stock opened at $64.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.99. Roku has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,492,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $14,078,321.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,492,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $14,078,321.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,095 shares of company stock worth $10,760,420. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Roku in the second quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Roku by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

