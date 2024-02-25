NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NEO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics Trading Up 2.1 %

Insider Activity at NeoGenomics

Shares of NEO stock opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $21.22.

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $38,701.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.