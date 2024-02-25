Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $404,755,000 after purchasing an additional 160,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $4.91 on Friday, reaching $583.56. 2,568,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,337,157. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $523.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $597.00. The company has a market cap of $252.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

