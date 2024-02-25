Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Meritage Group LP

Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.28. The stock had a trading volume of 21,714,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,422,011. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -67.23%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.