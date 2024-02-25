Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -67.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.62.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

