NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NGM stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $158.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.27. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Trading of NGM Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after buying an additional 526,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,899,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after buying an additional 496,089 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,416,000 after buying an additional 787,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 856,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 117,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 60,119 shares during the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

