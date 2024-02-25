Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Shares Down 0.4%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.03. 17,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 30,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Nippon Steel Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

Further Reading

