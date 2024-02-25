Nordic American Tankers (NAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 42.78%. On average, analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

NAT stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

