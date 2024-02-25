Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.28

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.28 and traded as low as $15.72. Northeast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 26,065 shares trading hands.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $225.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northeast Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Northeast Community Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.64%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 20,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,698 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,997 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

