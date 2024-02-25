Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,402,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $282,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total transaction of $1,497,224.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,436,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 301,277 shares of company stock valued at $67,000,401. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $204.44 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of -137.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.77 and a 200 day moving average of $206.11.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

