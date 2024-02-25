Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,918,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 138,123 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.90% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $276,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $99.27 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.