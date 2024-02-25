Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,218,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $267,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in STERIS in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS during the third quarter worth $49,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

STERIS Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $235.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $173.21 and a 12-month high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

