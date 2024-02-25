Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Position Increased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 80.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 110.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,057,000 after buying an additional 1,881,264 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 244,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,264,000 after buying an additional 122,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 104.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,525,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,726,000 after buying an additional 780,110 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $123.45 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $124.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

