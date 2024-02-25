NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Releases Earnings Results

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NovoCure Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $83.60.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Stories

