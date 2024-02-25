NULS (NULS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.27 Million

NULS (NULS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. NULS has a total market capitalization of $28.65 million and $1.27 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NULS has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 126,494,670 coins and its circulating supply is 105,801,113 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

