Numerai GP LLC Buys New Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Hershey by 139.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 21.4% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Hershey by 396.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,599,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in Hershey by 235.3% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 6.9% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.33.

Hershey Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $193.83. 1,678,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,393. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

