Numerai GP LLC Decreases Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Numerai GP LLC reduced its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,016 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC owned about 0.15% of NV5 Global worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1,730.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global Trading Down 6.1 %

NV5 Global stock traded down $6.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.22. 117,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,719. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.30 and a 52-week high of $119.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.08). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVEE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,211,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

