Numerai GP LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Numerai GP LLC decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,283 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,898,000 after buying an additional 104,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,171,000 after buying an additional 107,293 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,104,000 after buying an additional 317,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,037,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,178,000 after buying an additional 245,520 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,959,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,171,000 after purchasing an additional 101,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LHX stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,695. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.65. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

