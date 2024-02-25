Numerai GP LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Numerai GP LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 18,248 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,259,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,973,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.01. 1,207,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,062. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.63. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $261.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. TD Cowen downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.31.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

