Numerai GP LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Numerai GP LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98,846 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Manitowoc by 330.5% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 36,025 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Manitowoc by 13.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 346,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 41,250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 8.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Manitowoc Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MTW stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 325,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,004. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $466.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.11.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manitowoc

(Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.