Numerai GP LLC Invests $3.01 Million in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 288,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth about $563,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 336.6% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 843,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 650,545 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 24.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 88.5% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 59,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 27,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCSG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.28. 532,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,379. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $903.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.38.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

