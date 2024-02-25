Numerai GP LLC Makes New Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in State Street by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in State Street by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in State Street by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,367,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,366. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average of $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $91.15.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

