Numerai GP LLC Purchases 1,929 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Numerai GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Squarespace worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,984,000 after purchasing an additional 419,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Squarespace by 38.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,117,000 after acquiring an additional 956,920 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Squarespace by 2.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,508,000 after acquiring an additional 31,448 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the first quarter worth about $27,254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Squarespace by 152.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 932,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,411,000 after acquiring an additional 563,600 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 41,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,171,244.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,981,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,812,397.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Squarespace news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $163,358.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,120.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 41,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,171,244.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,981,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,812,397.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 475,218 shares of company stock worth $14,579,222. 47.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised shares of Squarespace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SQSP

Squarespace Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SQSP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.22. 452,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,878. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average of $30.18.

About Squarespace

(Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.