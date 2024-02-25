Numerai GP LLC Purchases Shares of 38,517 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,000. Dollar General makes up 1.4% of Numerai GP LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Dollar General by 70.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.40. 1,260,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,038. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $222.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

