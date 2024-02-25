Numerai GP LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Numerai GP LLC increased its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 79.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,149 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in American Software were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,842,000 after acquiring an additional 429,879 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Software by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 395,826 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in American Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 941.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 287,750 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 853,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 208,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

American Software stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 463,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,589. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $391.59 million, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.71. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $14.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 125.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMSWA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

