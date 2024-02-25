Numerai GP LLC Reduces Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Numerai GP LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,313 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,022 shares during the quarter. Independent Bank makes up 1.2% of Numerai GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,019,000 after buying an additional 18,854 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INDB shares. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Independent Bank from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Independent Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of INDB traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $52.56. The stock had a trading volume of 136,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.50. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $81.83.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.75 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 26.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

