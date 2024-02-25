Numerai GP LLC Sells 104,482 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Numerai GP LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 104,482 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC owned about 0.07% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,953 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,997 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,729 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,822,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,331,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,889 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PACB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PACB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.11. 5,079,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,831,317. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.93.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,403 shares of company stock worth $645,352 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

