Numerai GP LLC Sells 73,737 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Numerai GP LLC reduced its holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,737 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC owned 0.12% of Intapp worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intapp by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 18,592 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,145,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Intapp by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 30,026 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Intapp by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,152,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,626,000 after acquiring an additional 517,899 shares during the period.

Get Intapp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 707,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,595,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 707,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,595,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $65,706.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,388 shares of company stock worth $8,635,311 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Trading Up 1.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $41.82. 540,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,174. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.28 and a beta of 0.63.

INTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Get Our Latest Report on INTA

Intapp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.