Numerai GP LLC Takes $3.45 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 220,878 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,000. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up 1.1% of Numerai GP LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 514,890 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 120,540 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,988,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,491 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,743,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,251,000 after purchasing an additional 621,937 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth $4,970,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth $3,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CLF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,203,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,941,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13.

Insider Activity

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $550,953.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

