Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,448,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.27% of Nutanix worth $190,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,942,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,660,000 after buying an additional 578,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,656,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,266,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,872,000 after purchasing an additional 238,396 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTNX opened at $58.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $59.87.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $1,125,415.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,358,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,649,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,229 shares of company stock worth $7,276,868 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. TheStreet lowered Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair raised Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Nutanix from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

