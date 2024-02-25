Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NULG. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average is $65.23. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

