Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned about 0.16% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUMV. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

