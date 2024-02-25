O Dell Group LLC Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

O Dell Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.58. 3,155,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,908,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $113.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

